BJP’s Trivedi: “Rahul Gandhi Like a Student…Eager to Impress but Lacks Aptitude”

BJP National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi hold a press conference today at 1:30 PM at the BJP headquarters, New Delhi, to comment on recent statements made by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Advertisment

Trivedi is expected to highlight a photograph that has become emblematic of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organisational ethos.

In the famous image, Shri L. K. Advani is seated on a chair while a young Shri Narendra Modi sits below him, symbolising how grassroots talent and dedication can propel leaders to the top within the party framework.

Drawing a parallel, Trivedi is likely to suggest that senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, may now recognise the contrast in leadership styles.

“Shri Narendra Modi is a diamond in the rough,” Trivedi said, emphasising Modi’s rise from grassroots levels to the top of the party, transforming it in the process.

He argued that Modi’s leadership style is the opposite of Jawaharlal Nehru’s, focusing on bottom-up development and organisational growth.

On the other hand, Trivedi criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s political approach, referencing a description from Chapter 24 of a recent narrative, Digvijaya stating: “Rahul Gandhi had a nervous, uninformed quality about him, as if he were a student who had done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher, but deep down lacked either the aptitude.”

Trivedi added that Gandhi appears to be attempting to impress his seniors, showing gestures and expressions, but lacks substantive knowledge and seriousness.