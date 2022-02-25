Boat Capsizes in Jharkhand, Rescue Operations Underway

At least 12 people are missing after a boat capsized in the Damodar River after a storm in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Thursday.

There were a total of 18 persons on board. The people were going to Jamtara from Nirsa in Dhanbad.

Four persons have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police are camping at the site beside the Barakar River which is the main tributary of the Damodar River.

The administration is facing difficulties in the rescue operation owing to rain. A part of Jharkhand is witnessing a spell of winter rain due to western disturbance.