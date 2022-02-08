Bodies Of 7 Jawans Hit By Avalanche Recovered

The bodies of the seven Indian Army jawans who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng sector, were recovered on Tuesday. They went missing after being hit by an avalanche on Sunday.

The incident took place as the seven jawans had ventured out for patrolling duties at Maming haat in Janga basti at an altitude of over 14,000 feet when they were hit by an avalanche.

They were untraceable after that and their mortal remains were finally recovered today. Search and rescue operations were underway since the incident came to light.

The Defence PRO Tezpur on Monday said, “Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations”.

Notably, the area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days. The sparsely populated, forested Kameng sector is located at heights of over 14,000 feet and borders Bhutan and China.