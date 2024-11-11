Bombay HC Grants Medical Bail to Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in a significant money laundering case.
A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar had initially granted interim bail to Goyal in May this year on medical grounds, citing his urgent need for treatment. On Monday, Justice Jamadar made this interim order permanent, solidifying Goyal’s right to medical bail.
Naresh Goyal (75), is reportedly battling cancer and had filed for bail to undergo necessary medical treatment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), however, opposed his bail plea, suggesting that Goyal could receive treatment at a hospital of his choice while remaining in custody. Despite the ED’s objections, the High Court found merit in Goyal’s request for medical bail.
The initial interim bail in May was granted for a period of two months. This period was subsequently extended by four weeks and later renewed for an additional two months.
Goyal’s legal troubles began when he was arrested by the ED in September 2023. The agency accused him of laundering funds and diverting loans worth Rs 538.62 crore, which were provided to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.
The case also involved his wife, Anita Goyal, who was arrested in November 2023 when the ED filed its chargesheet. Given her age and fragile health condition, a special court granted her bail on the day of her arrest. Tragically, Anita Goyal passed away on May 16, 2024.
This high-profile case has drawn significant public and media attention, emphasizing the serious nature of financial crimes and their far-reaching impact.