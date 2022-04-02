Border Row: Assam-Mizoram Agree to Maintain Status Quo

The Assam and Mizoram governments have resolved to continue to maintain peace and status quo along the inter-state boundary. This was stated by Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana.

A meeting was held via video conference between the two states on Friday to discuss the long pending border row. Important officials from both states attended the meeting.

Mizoram team was led by Home Minister Lalchamliana, whereas the Assam team was led by state border area development minister Atul Bora.

Taking to twitter, Atul Bora said, “Shri Lalchamliana responded positively to formation of a Regional Committee and desired to hold a meeting at a select location along the inter-state border soon. I informed him about recent incidents at the border and urged Mizoram Govt to take appropriate measures.”