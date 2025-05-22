BrahMos & Akash Missiles Lead India’s Indigenous Defence Success

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s defence sector has witnessed a paradigm shift—propelled by the transformative Make in India initiative launched in 2014. This flagship programme, aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports, has redefined India’s strategic posture and elevated its status as a global defence exporter.

From Import Dependence to Indigenous Might

In the early 2010s, India relied on imports for over 70% of its defence needs—a vulnerability that Make in India sought to reverse. By prioritising the defence sector, the Modi government catalyzed a self-reliance movement through policy reforms, foreign direct investment (FDI) liberalisation, and public-private collaboration. The FDI cap in defence was raised from 26% to 74% via the automatic route, and up to 100% with government approval, drawing major global players into India’s defence ecosystem.

The Ministry of Defence issued multiple “positive indigenisation lists,” banning imports of over 4,000 defence-related items to boost local production. Additionally, defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were established to promote innovation and industrial clusters. Major private players—such as Tata, Adani, and Larsen & Toubro—joined public sector undertakings in accelerating defence manufacturing. The establishment of an Export Promotion Cell and streamlined no-objection certificate (NOC) procedures further enabled India to tap into global markets.

BrahMos: A Symbol of India’s Defence Renaissance

One of the flagship outcomes of the Make in India initiative is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, co-developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. Capable of speeds up to Mach 3, BrahMos can be launched from land, sea, air, and submarines—making it one of the most versatile missiles globally. A new production facility in Lucknow can now produce 100–120 BrahMos units annually. In 2024 alone, it secured orders worth ₹20,500 crore, underlining its strategic importance.

The Indian Navy is set to receive 220 extended-range BrahMos missiles—reportedly capable of striking up to 800 km—under a ₹20,000 crore deal cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, BrahMos missiles were used to launch precise strikes on Pakistani airbases and installations, drawing praise from PM Modi as a milestone in India’s defence self-reliance.

Internationally, India bagged a $375 million deal in 2022 to supply three BrahMos coastal batteries to the Philippines, while Vietnam, Indonesia, and Gulf countries have expressed interest. Export projections for BrahMos are expected to cross $3 billion by 2026.

Akash Missile System: Shielding Indian Skies

Another standout success is the Akash surface-to-air missile system, developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Designed to intercept enemy aircraft, drones, and subsonic missiles within a 25–60 km range, Akash has become a critical part of India’s air defence arsenal.

The Indian Army awarded an ₹8,160 crore contract for two Akash regiments. These systems played a vital role in Operation Sindoor, neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles with high precision. The Akash system’s integration with DRDO’s anti-drone tech and the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid highlights its adaptability for modern warfare.

International interest is growing—Armenia became the first foreign buyer with a $720 million deal for 15 Akash-1S systems. In 2025, India offered the Akash system to the UAE, while Brazil has shown similar intent. Newer variants like Akash-1S and Akash-NG further expand range, mobility, and accuracy.

Expanding Indigenous Arsenal: From Drones to Tejas

India’s domestic defence industry is now producing a wide array of cutting-edge systems:

D4 Anti-Drone System : Successfully deployed to neutralise Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor.

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher : Exported to Armenia, bolstering India’s artillery and export credentials.

Tejas Light Combat Aircraft : Produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas is now being considered by Malaysia and other countries.

INS Vikrant : Commissioned in 2022, this is India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, enhancing blue-water capabilities.

SkyStriker Kamikaze Drones: Co-developed by Adani’s Alpha Design Technologies and Israel’s Elbit Systems, these drones were instrumental in Operation Sindoor.

Private sector players are also powering this transformation—VEM Technologies (anti-tank missiles), L&T Defence (artillery), and Tata Advanced Systems (radars) are leading innovation. Indigenous production now meets over 88% of the Army’s ammunition needs, up from just 32% in 2014.

Economic Impact and Strategic Gains

India’s defence manufacturing sector has seen exponential growth:

Value of indigenous defence production (FY24) : ₹1.3 lakh crore (up 174% from FY15)

Defence exports (FY24) : ₹21,083 crore (31x increase from FY14)

Projected exports by 2025 : ₹35,000 crore

Jobs generated: Over 28,000 direct jobs, significant MSME support

The 2025–26 defence budget hit a record ₹6.81 lakh crore—a 9.2% increase over the previous year. 75% of the capital procurement budget is earmarked for domestic industry, reflecting the government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Iron Dome Moment

Operation Sindoor marked a new era in Indian warfare, with home-grown systems like Akash and BrahMos showcasing tactical superiority over Pakistan’s Chinese-made systems. India also tested Bhargavastra, a low-cost, hard-kill counter-drone system that met all objectives during trials at Gopalpur’s Seaward Firing Range.

Former DRDO scientist Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, who developed Akash, aptly coined its tagline: “Sara Akash Hamara” (The whole sky is ours)—a sentiment perfectly aligned with PM Modi’s vision for a self-reliant, technologically advanced India.

Conclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative has laid the groundwork for transforming India into a global defence manufacturing hub. With visionary reforms, increased investment, and strong public-private collaboration, India is not only securing its strategic interests but also reshaping global defence dynamics.

As PM Modi declared, “The world is now witnessing the arrival of Made in India defence equipment.” From BrahMos to Akash, and Tejas to Pinaka, India’s defence renaissance is not just a national milestone—it’s a global game-changer.

