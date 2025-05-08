BREAKING: Pakistan Air Force Pilot Detained by India in Jaisalmer

A Pakistani Air Force (PAF) pilot has reportedly been captured by Indian forces in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan, according to local media reports on Thursday evening. The capture occurred amidst rising cross-border tensions, following India’s recent missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Sources from India’s intelligence community confirmed the pilot’s detention, revealing that the individual had ejected from his aircraft while attempting to breach Indian airspace. Although there has been no official statement from the Indian Armed Forces, security agencies have confirmed the pilot’s capture, and he is currently undergoing questioning.

This significant development follows earlier reports of Pakistani missiles being intercepted over Jammu. Indian defence sources have also accused the Pakistani military of employing "Hamas-style tactics" by launching inexpensive rockets across the Line of Control (LoC).