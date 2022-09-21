BREAKING: Popular Comedian Raju Srivastava Passes Away

Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastava passed away aged 58 years on Wednesday after being admitted in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He had collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym on August 10, after which he had been admitted to the hospital. His condition deteriorated over time amid constant treatment over the last one-and-a-half month.

Born as Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, he was popularly known as Raju Srivastava. He revolutionized the stand-up comedy scene in the country with his often witty takes on the simple day to day issues.

He had ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, in which he won the title of "The King of Comedy".

Having tickled our funny bones for the best part of two decades, the comedian bows out with fond memories in the hearts of his fans.