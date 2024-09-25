BREAKING: RTI Exploiter Dulal Bora Arrested In Delhi

Dulal Bora, a Right To Information (RTI) activist, who has been accused of misusing the Act for personal gains, was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday morning. He had been on the run after his scam came to light.

According to sources, the Delhi police arrested Bora from a private hospital in the city. It is learned that Bora had admitted himself to the hospital, informing that he was ill.

Currently, he is currently being kept at Kirti Nagar police station for further legal proceedings.