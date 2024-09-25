BREAKING: RTI Exploiter Dulal Bora Arrested In Delhi
Dulal Bora, a Right To Information (RTI) activist, who has been accused of misusing the Act for personal gains, was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday morning. He had been on the run after his scam came to light.
According to sources, the Delhi police arrested Bora from a private hospital in the city. It is learned that Bora had admitted himself to the hospital, informing that he was ill.
Currently, he is currently being kept at Kirti Nagar police station for further legal proceedings.
Bora gained notoriety after filing an RTI application concerning a government scheme in Rajapukhuri panchayat, where he alleged irregularities in the construction of a local temple.
Despite receiving departmental responses, he continued to harass Devojit Hazarika, the panchayat representative involved.
Authorities have arrested three individuals related to this incident, and sources indicated that Dulal Bora may have fled Assam for Delhi, where his daughter is studying.
The modus operandi involves a systematic approach to exploiting the system by first collecting information about government officials through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, utilizing conduits positioned in various departments.
This intelligence gathering enabled the individual to lodge complaints and allegations against these officials, accusing them of serious offenses. To further their agenda, they establish contacts with these officials through their networks of conduits and agents.
Central to their strategy is the demand for money in exchange for the withdrawal of the lodged allegations and complaints. If payment is made or promised, the individual withdraws the complaints.