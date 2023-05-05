BREAKING: Sharad Pawar Withdraws Resignation as NCP Chief

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has revoked his resignation as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
This development comes hours after his resignation was rejected by the NCP core committee.
Announcing this during a press conference on Friday, Sharad Pawar said, “I'm taking my decision back. I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of NCP.”
However, the NCP chief said that although he will continue with his responsibilities, his primary focus now would be creating a new leadership and handing over new responsibilities to them.
“In the future, I will be focusing on making organizational changes in the party [like] assigning new responsibilities in the party. Your continuous support has given me inspiration. I will be grateful to you for having stood by me during my successes and all the challenges of my life. I reiterate that I will continue as the party president,” he said.
When asked about Ajit Pawar's absence during the press conference, Sharad Pawar said everyone is united.
“Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," he said.
Meanwhile, NCP workers were seen celebrating outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Pawar withdrew his resignation as the national president of the party. Top party leaders met in Mumbai earlier today to decide on the new national president of the NCP, following Sharad Pawar's decision to step down from the post.