BREAKING: Sharad Pawar Withdraws Resignation as NCP Chief

This development comes hours after his resignation was rejected by the NCP core committee.

Announcing this during a press conference on Friday, Sharad Pawar said, “I'm taking my decision back. I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of NCP.”