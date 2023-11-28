Breakthrough After 17 Days! All 41 Workers Trapped Inside Uttarkashi Tunnel Evacuated

It may be mentioned that, on November 12, 2023, a collapse occurred in the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side. Immediate mobilization of resources by the State and Central Governments ensued to rescue the 41 trapped labours.

Initially opting for a 900 mm pipe through the debris, safety concerns led to the exploration of multiple rescue options simultaneously. The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labours with available electricity and water supply.

Various government agencies were working tirelessly on each assigned specific tasks to ensure the safe evacuation of the workers. National and International experts were present at site to advice on the rescue operation.