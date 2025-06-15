Bridge Over Indrayani River in Pune Collapses; Over 10 Feared Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Pune on Sunday when a bridge reportedly over the Indrayani River collapsed in Kundamala, located in Maval taluka. Initial reports suggest that 25 to 30 tourists plunged into the swollen river following the collapse.

The mishap occurred around 3:30 PM, when a large number of visitors had gathered in the area for the weekend. According to local authorities, several people were standing on the old bridge when it suddenly gave way, causing many to fall into the river below.

As of now, 5 to 6 people have been rescued, while 10-15 others are feared to be trapped or missing, according to Pimpri Chinchwad Police.

Heavy rainfall in the region had led to a sharp rise in water levels, which may have compromised the structural integrity of the bridge.

Rescue operations are currently underway. Teams from the local police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the site.

Further details are awaited as the rescue efforts continue.

