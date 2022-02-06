BSF Guns Down 3 Pakistani Smugglers Along International Border In J&K

Three narcotic smugglers coming in from Pakistan were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday as the three smugglers coming in from Pakistan were gunned down by BSF personnel, a senior official informed.

BSF were able to recover 36 packets of heroin from them.

The Deputy Inspector General of BSF, SPS Sandhu was quoted by PTI as saying that the movement of the smugglers was picked up by the border guards at around 2.30 am.

They were killed in the firing that ensued and 36 packets of drugs, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from the scene.

Further search operations in the area were underway, the officer said.