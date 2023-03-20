BSF Woman Jawan Hailing From Assam Dies By Suicide In Bengal

A woman jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) hailing from Assam allegedly died by suicide at her quarters located at Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

The deceased jawan, identified as Dhritashree Rabha, hailed from Dakuapara village in Boko.

According to sources, Rabha was posted at Cooch Behar since the last six months and was found hanging at her own quarters on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the family members have expressed shock at the incident and has refused to believe that Rabha could have taken such a step.

“She had called yesterday night and informed us that she would be visiting us on April 1 for Bihu. She was a jolly girl and never in my life have I thought that she would take such an extreme step, Rabha’s mother said.

Her mortal remains would be brought to her home tomorrow for further proceedings, authorities said.

Recently, an Indian army jawan allegedly died by suicide in Assam’s Baksa district.

The deceased jawan, identified as Naba Das, was found hanging at his in-law’s residence at Bhotepowabari area of the district.