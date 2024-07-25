Budget 2024-25 Discussion To Continue In Parliament Today

Chidambaram identified four major challenges, highlighting unemployment as the most significant. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate for June 2024 is 9.2 percent. Chidambaram stressed the need for creating sufficient employment opportunities, pointing out that the employment-linked incentives (ELI) scheme implies the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme is not yielding the expected results. He urged the Finance Minister to disclose the number of jobs generated by the PLI scheme.