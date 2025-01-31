Budget Session 2025: Govt Braces for Opposition Heat Over Immigration, Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The curtains will rise on a politically charged Budget session of Parliament today, setting the stage for fierce legislative battles and heated debates. With 16 draft Bills expected to be introduced, including the much-anticipated Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, and the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, the government will brace for opposition firepower.

Adding to the storm will be the recent Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy, which is projected to spark intense criticism. The Congress-led opposition is likely to go all out in cornering the BJP government, accusing it of administrative failure.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Marathon to Continue

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the Union Budget on February 1—her eighth consecutive Budget. With this, she will inch closer to Morarji Desai’s record of 10 consecutive Budget presentations. Sitharaman’s proposals are expected to shape the economic roadmap and influence the political landscape ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses, followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks, a moment likely to spark fiery exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Legislative Showdown: Immigration & Waqf Bills in Spotlight

The BJP government is set to table the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, a sweeping legislation aimed at overhauling India’s immigration policies. If passed, the Bill will replace colonial-era laws like the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920. With illegal immigration—particularly from Bangladesh—being a hot-button issue in West Bengal and Jharkhand, the Bill is expected to trigger sharp political divides.

Equally controversial will be the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, designed to restructure the legal framework governing Waqf properties in India. The Bill, having passed scrutiny by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), will face stiff resistance, as dissenting notes from opposition MPs indicate a stormy debate ahead.

Opposition’s Firepower: Maha Kumbh Tragedy to Take Center Stage

If legislative debates aren’t enough, political fireworks are certain over the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede that left at least 30 dead. The Opposition is expected to accuse the Uttar Pradesh government of prioritizing VIP movement over crowd safety. The Congress and Samajwadi Party will push for a detailed discussion, demanding accountability from the ruling BJP.

