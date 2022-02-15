Bus Service from Delhi to London across 18 Countries to Begin Soon

A unique travelling experience awaits travellers in India. ‘Adventures Overland’ has announced plans to restart its bus service from Delhi to London with the normalisation of movement on the Indo-Myanmar border.

The developing project will be the country's longest bus service which is ascertained to be around 20 thousand kilometers long.

It will take more than two months to cover the distance, during which people who are fond of travelling will be able to enjoy travelling to 18 countries. These include India, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom.

The service is expected to begin in September this year with the departure of luxury buses offering state-of-the-art facilities from Delhi.

According to reports, the bus service would cost Rs 15 lakh. The cost will include bus fare, stay in all the countries, and visa expenses.

The bus will have 20 seats and each of the passengers will have their cabin. It will have everything including dining, drinking, and sleeping facilities. People can travel on this bus with all of the necessary documents, including visa.

Notably, this bus service between Delhi and London is not the first bus service in the country. This will be the second time in 46 years that people will have the opportunity to travel by bus from Delhi to London. A similar bus service was unveiled by a British company in 1957 which connected Kolkata to London via Delhi. It took about 45 days to complete a trip on this bus service. The bus service continued even after Independence but was discontinued in 1973 after the bus met with an accident.

After this, a company by the name Albert Tours started a double-decker bus service between Sydney-India-London which continued till 1976 but was stopped due to the internal conflict in Iran and the tensions between India and Pakistan.