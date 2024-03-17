CAA Effect: Hindu Refugees from Pakistan Granted Indian Citizenship in Ahmedabad

In a significant development following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan, who have been long-term residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, have been officially granted Indian citizenship. The documentation process occurred during a special event held at a refugee camp in the presence of Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi.
The event, organized at the district collector's office on Saturday, witnessed the distribution of citizenship documents to the refugees. Minister Sanghavi expressed hopes for the newly minted citizens, urging them to actively participate in the nation's developmental journey. He reiterated the commitment of both central and state governments to integrate all citizens into the mainstream of society.
Empowerment for district collectors to grant Indian citizenship to minority community members from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh stems from Gazette notifications issued in 2016 and 2018, as per an official release. These notifications have facilitated the process for refugees residing in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch districts of Gujarat.
This recent development brings the total number of Hindu refugees from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship in the Ahmedabad district to 1,167, as per official records. The move aligns with the government's agenda outlined in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which aims to provide citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries.
The CAA, which came into effect on March 11, 2024, prioritizes persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan for Indian nationality.
Despite global scrutiny and criticism of the CAA, particularly from the United States and other nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the historical context of the legislation, citing Partition. He highlighted the practice of various countries expediting citizenship processes in similar situations.
The United States recently expressed its concerns regarding the notification of the CAA in India and stated that it is closely monitoring the implementation of the law.