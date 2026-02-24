Cabinet Approves Rs 9,072 Crore Railway Multitracking Projects to Boost Connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved three major railway multitracking projects worth Rs 9,072 crore, aimed at expanding and modernising India’s rail network across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Together, these initiatives will cover approximately 307 kilometres and enhance connectivity for over 5,400 villages, benefiting nearly 98 lakh people.

The sanctioned projects include the Gondia-Jabalpur doubling line, the Punarakh-Kiul third and fourth line, and the Gamharia-Chandil third and fourth line. Officials said the addition of extra tracks will relieve congestion on heavily trafficked routes, improve train punctuality, and enhance the overall operational efficiency of the Indian Railways.

The multitracking initiative is part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which promotes integrated infrastructure planning to ensure seamless movement of passengers, goods, and freight across the country. The government highlighted that these projects will generate significant employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a New India” driven by self-reliance and regional development.

Once operational, the enhanced lines will improve access to major tourist attractions in the region, such as Kachnar Shiv Temple, Dhuandhar Waterfall, Kanha and Pench National Parks, Bargi and Chandil Dams, as well as Dalma Hill Top and Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, boosting tourism and local economies.

These routes are also vital for freight movement, handling commodities like coal, steel, iron ore, cement, fertilisers, foodgrains, and petroleum products. Authorities estimate that the projects could facilitate an additional 52 million tonnes of freight per year, contributing to smoother logistics and more efficient transport of goods.

Government sources emphasised the environmental benefits of the railway expansion. By shifting more cargo from road to rail, the projects are expected to reduce logistics costs, cut oil imports by nearly six crore litres, and lower carbon dioxide emissions by around 30 crore kilograms, an impact equivalent to planting one crore trees. As a sustainable and energy-efficient mode of transport, railways are expected to play a crucial role in supporting India’s climate and net-zero goals.