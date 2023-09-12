Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Departs from Delhi After Flight Technical Snag Sorted

He further emphasized that the “actions of the few” do not represent the entire community or Canada.

When asked if the issues of Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference” did come up during discussions with PM Modi during the G20 Summit, he said, “Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues. Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred”.