Capital Punishment Possible: CBI Court Rejects Ex-RG Kar Principal's Bail

A designated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has denied bail to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the college premises. The court, while rejecting the bail plea, emphasized the serious nature of the charges against Ghosh, noting that if proven, they could result in capital punishment.
The CBI arrested Ghosh, along with former Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, on allegations of evidence tampering and delaying the filing of the FIR in the case. The court, in its order dated September 25, underscored that the investigation by the central agency is progressing rapidly.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S Dey, who presided over the case, remarked that “the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave and, if proved, it may attract capital punishment.” He further added that releasing Ghosh on bail would violate the "principle of equity" and that "a person may commit an offence with the help of others, and there is no need to be present for the other accused at the place of occurrence."
The court also denied bail to Abhijit Mondal and extended the judicial custody of both accused until September 30. Ghosh's defense argued that he was falsely implicated and had no involvement in the crime. The case centers on the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was discovered with severe injuries in the seminar hall of RG Kar Hospital on August 9.