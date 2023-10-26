Cash-For-Query: Mahua Moitra To Appear Before Ethics Committee On Oct 31

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has called TMC MP Mahua Moitra on October 31 in connection with cash-for-query allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
After a meeting of the panel on Thursday, its head and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar also said they will seek assistance from the Ministries of Home Affairs and IT in probing the allegations against the TMC MP.
The panel on Thursday recorded statements of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP leader Nishikant Dubey in connection with the matter.
In his complaint to Speaker Om Birla, BJP member Dubey has cited documents shared by Dehadrai to back his cash-for-query allegations against Moitra.
The matter had been referred to the Ethics Committee by Om Birla.
(With inputs from PTI)