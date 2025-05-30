CBI Arrests Odisha ED Official in Alleged Bribery Case

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Chintan Raghuvanshi, a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as Deputy Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Odisha. Raghuvanshi was arrested in Bhubaneswar while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a local mine operator.

Advertisment

According to CBI sources, Raghuvanshi had purportedly negotiated a ₹50 lakh deal with the mine operator to have the latter's name removed from an ongoing money laundering investigation being conducted by the ED. The ₹20 lakh seized during the arrest is believed to be the first installment of the illicit payment.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended Raghuvanshi while he was in the process of accepting the bribe. The arrest underscores the agency's commitment to combating corruption within key financial institutions.

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated its own internal investigation into the matter and has placed Raghuvanshi under suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry.