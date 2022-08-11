CBI Arrests TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal had on Thursday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case. He is known to be a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC leader is now being taken for a medical examination.

Earlier today, a team of CBI arrived at Mondal's residence in Birbhum's Bolpur.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said as reported by ANI.

Mondal was asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8.

The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case, the sources added.