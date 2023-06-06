CBI Files FIR In Odisha Train Accident Case; Team Camping At Site

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team went to visit the site of the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district that occurred on June 2 and registered a case in connection with the matter.
In an official statement, CBI said, "On the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023, CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident."
A team of the CBI has reached Balasore and investigation has been launched in the matter, the statement added.
Meanwhile, a senior official was quoted by ANI as saying, "A team of CBI with experts will investigate to find out if it was a deliberate attempt to derail the Coromandel Express or it was human error. Team is camping at the site."
It may be noted that a tragic train accident last week took the lives of 278 people with nearly 1,100 left injured in the incident which also became the worst accident suffered by a public transporter since 1995.
Earlier on June 4, the Railway Board sought a CBI probe into the Odisha train accident. This was stated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
While speaking to media persons, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, “Keeping in view the way the train accident happened, and looking at the conditions and according to the administrative information, The Railway Board has recommended the probe to the CBI.”
“The rescue operations have been completed and restoration works are underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are also undergoing treatment at hospitals,” Vaishnaw added.