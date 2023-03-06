CBI Questions Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in Land-for-Job Scam

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi for interrogation in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam.

According to reports, Rabri is being questioned in an alleged appointments made in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in exchange for land properties as a gift or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was serving as Railway Minister between 2004-09.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside Rabri’s residence.

Children of Rabri Devi, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and state Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, were present during the CBI questioning.

Last month, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others were summoned by a Delhi court in connection with the alleged scam.

The accused were directed to appear before the court on March 15.

Last year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was released on bail who was sent to jail in connection with Rs. 139.35 crore Doranda Treasury case related to the fodder scam. He was granted bail in the case by the Jharkhand High Court.

A special CBI court in Ranchi had in February held RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam case.