CBSE Announces New Dates for Class 10 & 12 Exams; Students Must Follow Updated Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rescheduled one examination each for Class 10 and Class 12, which were originally slated to be held on March 3, 2026, according to an official notification issued by the board.
CBSE has clarified that no other subjects or examination dates have been affected, and all remaining exams for both classes will proceed strictly as per the original timetable.
Exams That Have Been Rescheduled
The Class 10 exam originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, and foreign language papers -Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Bahasa Melayu - and Academic Electives (Group A2), including National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, will now be held on March 11.
Meanwhile, the Class 12 Legal Studies examination, originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, has been rescheduled to April 10, 2026. CBSE has clarified that all other exam dates will remain unchanged, and students should follow the existing timetable for all other subjects.
CBSE Issues Advisory to Schools
In a circular issued on December 29, 2025, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, informed principals of CBSE-affiliated schools that the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations earlier scheduled for March 3, 2026, have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. The board clarified that all other examination dates will remain unchanged.
CBSE further stated that the updated dates will be reflected on students’ admit cards, and schools have been instructed to revise their internal date sheets accordingly and inform students and parents without delay.