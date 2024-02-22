CCS approves Rs 19,000 Cr Mega Indian Navy deal for BrahMos Missiles

In a major boost to the Indian Navy's capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given the green light for procuring more than 200 BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles for deployment on warships. The proposed acquisition deal – estimated at around ₹19,000 crore was reportedly cleared in a committee meeting held on Wednesday evening.
The contract between BrahMos Aerospace – an Indo-Russian multinational Aerospace and Defence Corporation and the Ministry Of Defence will likely be signed in the first week of March.
The deal will boost the Indian Navy's firepower and will further enhance its capabilities. The BrahMos missiles are used for anti-ship and attack operations and have been the mainstay weapon for warships.
The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited was formed as a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia which produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. Initially, the ownership was divided equally between the two countries, but India has gradually increased its stake in the company headquartered in New Delhi.
Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BrahMos has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities. The Indian Army has also integrated several BrahMos systems into its arsenal since 2007.
The BrahMos missile is also set to be exported soon to the Philippines, its first global customer.
In an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr Samir V Kamat said the first set of BrahMos missile systems was expected to reach the Philippines by the end of March.
Valued at USD 375 million, it will be DRDO's largest-ever defence contract with a foreign nation.