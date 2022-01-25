CDS Rawat To Be Conferred With Padma Vibhushan, Govt Releases Full List

The Government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards for 2022 with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who passed away recently in a tragic chopper crash, to posthumously receive the Padma Vibhushan.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Serum Institute of India (SII) MD Cyrus Poonawalla were named for the Padma Bhushan.

Further, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria, and singer Sonu Nigam will be receiving the Padma Shri, reported ANI.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan while former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder and wife Suchitra Ella will also be receiving the Padma Bhushan.

Notably, Ms. Shakuntala Choudhary and Shri Dhaneswar Engti from Assam were named for Padma Shri for their work in the fields of Social Work and Literature and Education, respectively.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given to individuals for distinctive service to the nation in various disciplines and fields of activities.

