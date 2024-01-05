Celebrate World Hindi Day on January 10th: Embracing the Global Language

Every year on January 10th, we come together to celebrate World Hindi Day, a vibrant occasion dedicated to promoting the Hindi language worldwide. While National Hindi Day on September 14th focuses on recognizing Hindi within India, World Hindi Day extends its reach globally.

The roots of World Hindi Day trace back to the inaugural World Hindi Conference in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. It holds special significance as it marks the day when Hindi found its voice in the United Nations General Assembly in 1949. This global celebration is not confined to India; Indian embassies worldwide actively participate, emphasizing the importance of Hindi on an international stage. In 2018, the World Hindi Secretariat was inaugurated in Port Louis, Mauritius, symbolizing the growing global influence of the language.

Significance and Objectives

The term "Hindi" finds its roots in the Persian word 'Hind,' meaning 'land of the Indus River.' The language, officially recognized in India alongside English, has transcended borders, being spoken in countries like Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Nepal.

Hindi has undergone a fascinating evolution, with its earliest form known as Apabhramsa. In 400 AD, Kalidasa's romantic play, Vikramorvasiyam, was written in Apabhramsha. The modern Devanagari script, which we use today, took shape in the 11th century.

World Hindi Day serves a crucial purpose in creating awareness about the Indian language and positioning it as a global force. Its objectives include promoting Hindi as a global language and addressing issues related to its use and promotion. This day acts as a catalyst for discussions on the cultural richness embedded in the language and its relevance on the global stage.

National Hindi Day

Celebrated annually on September 14th, National Hindi Day holds its roots in the adoption of Hindi as an official language by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949. Visionaries like Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, and Seth Govinddas played instrumental roles in this significant decision. Hindi, recognized in the Eighth Schedule, is guided by Article 351, outlining 'Instructions for the development of Hindi language.'

Government Initiatives for Hindi Promotion

The Indian government has been proactive in promoting Hindi through various initiatives. In 1960, the Central Hindi Directorate was established under the Ministry of Education. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) established 'Hindi Chairs' in foreign universities, while Leela-Rajbhasha, a multimedia self-tutoring application, facilitates learning Hindi through Artificial Intelligence.

Embracing technology, initiatives like E-Saral Hindi Vakya Kosh and E-Maha Shabdkosh Mobile App, spearheaded by the Department of Official Language, aim to leverage information technology for Hindi's development. The prestigious Rajbhasha Gaurav Award and Rajbhasha Kirti Award recognize outstanding contributions to the promotion of Hindi.