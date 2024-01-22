Celebrating National Geographic Day: A Journey through Knowledge and Exploration
Every year on January 27, National Geographic Day is observed across the nation, paying homage to the iconic "National Geographic Magazine," which has been a beacon of knowledge for over a century. Covering an extensive array of topics, from science and geography to history and world culture, National Geographic has played a pivotal role in shaping our understanding of the world. This article delves into the history of National Geographic, its evolution, and ways to celebrate this day dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge.
History of National Geographic Day
The National Geographic Society, founded in 1888, birthed the "National Geographic Magazine" with the aim of bringing natural, historical, and anthropological information to its U.S. audience. Over the years, the magazine's popularity transcended borders, reaching a global audience of over 40 million readers. What began as a scholarly journal evolved with the times, embracing the digital age with online sources, websites, newsletters, and captivating documentaries.
National Geographic Day Timeline
1888: Birth of "National Geographic Magazine"
The inaugural issue is published on September 22, 1888.
1975: Introduction of "National Geographic Kids"
The children's version, known as "National Geographic World," has been launched.
1990s: The Complete "National Geographic"
An electronic compilation of every past issue faces legal challenges.
2017: "Nat Geo" Joins Disney
Disney acquires 21st Century Fox and its controlling interest in National Geographic Partners.
Why does National Geographic Day deserve more recognition?
Recognizing Years of Effort
Since 1888, "National Geographic" has consistently published well-researched and informative content, deserving of celebration.
Encouraging Education
Covering a wide variety of topics, "National Geographic" makes information concise and easily accessible, promoting education amid our busy lives.
Admiring the World
Through its coverage, "National Geographic" broadens our knowledge of the incredible elements of the world, fostering admiration for its diversity and beauty.
National Geographic Day FAQs
How to Read "National Geographic" for Free?
"National Geographic" offers a free newsletter, a free app, and can be found in certain libraries and coffee shops.
Is "National Geographic" on Netflix?
Netflix carries over 30 "National Geographic" titles, including social, nature, and history documentaries.
Who Funds "National Geographic"?
Funding comes mainly from National Geographic Partners L.L.C. and partially from subscribers.