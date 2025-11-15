Celebration in Raipur Over NDA’s Massive Victory in Bihar

Following the NDA’s historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Hon’ble MLA Shri Sunil Soni ji celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets to party workers at the BJP office (Ekatma Parisar, Raipur).

During the celebration, he stated that the people of Bihar have once again shown their unwavering trust in the leadership of India’s visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, which has resulted in a sweeping win for the NDA.

Expressing gratitude, he added:

“By choosing the NDA, the people of Bihar have accelerated the pace of development and strengthened the vision of a developed India.”

Heartiest congratulations and sincere thanks to the people of Bihar.

