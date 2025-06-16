Census 2027 to Include Caste Enumeration, Clarifies Centre

The Union Home Ministry on Monday confirmed that the upcoming 2027 Census will include caste-based enumeration, countering allegations by the Congress that the recently published Gazette notification is silent on the issue.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, a Home Ministry spokesperson said, “The notification to conduct the Census has been officially published today. It clearly includes caste enumeration. However, misleading information is being circulated suggesting otherwise.”

The notification to conduct Census has been published in the Official Gazette today. The Census will include Caste enumeration as well. However, some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste census in the notification. It has already been mentioned… pic.twitter.com/hZ5cxV13xl — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 16, 2025

The ministry clarified that the intention to include caste-based data collection has already been articulated in earlier official communications. “Press releases dated April 30, June 4, and June 15, 2025, have explicitly mentioned that caste enumeration will be part of the census process,” the spokesperson added.

The clarification came in response to sharp criticism from the Congress, which questioned the Centre's commitment to conducting a caste census. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh termed the notification a “damp squib,” noting its silence on caste-related details.

“Today’s Gazette Notification is, however, silent on the inclusion of caste in the 16th Census. Is this yet another U-turn by the ustad of U-turns? Or will details be announced later?” Ramesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress has also demanded that the Centre emulate Telangana’s model, which includes detailed socio-economic profiling along caste lines, arguing that such a comprehensive approach is essential for effective policymaking and targeted welfare schemes.

With the issue of caste-based census becoming increasingly central to political discourse in the run-up to the 2026-27 census, the Centre’s latest assertion is seen as an attempt to quell doubts and reaffirm its intent. However, opposition leaders insist that the government must go beyond press releases and spell out caste enumeration explicitly in official notifications to avoid ambiguity.