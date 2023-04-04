Center Reduces Prices of Essential Drugs Following Widespread Protest

In a major relief for patients, the prices of life-giving drugs have fallen after widespread protests across the country. The central government has taken a significant step in reducing the prices of 651 medicines, providing some respite to the common man who has been reeling under the burden of high healthcare costs.

According to the latest reports, the government has decided to reduce the prices of these drugs by 6.73 percent, a move that is expected to benefit millions of people who depend on these medicines to treat their illnesses. The drugs that have seen a price cut include those used for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, heart diseases, and other critical illnesses.

The decision comes after several organizations and individuals raised their voices against the exorbitant prices of essential medicines, which have made healthcare unaffordable for many. The government's move is being hailed as a significant step towards making healthcare accessible and affordable to all.

It is worth noting that the government had earlier set up a committee to review the prices of essential drugs and recommend measures to control their prices. The latest decision to reduce the prices of 651 medicines is a result of the committee's recommendations.

Overall, the reduction in drug prices is a welcome move that will help ease the burden on patients and their families. It is a step in the right direction towards making healthcare more affordable and accessible to all.

Earlier, the prices of 384 essential drugs including painkillers, anti-infection drugs, cardiac drugs, antibiotics and over 1,000 formulations were set to witness a hike due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

A senior Health Ministry official said that the hike was to ensure that there would be no shortage of medicines in the market.