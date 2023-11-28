Central Government Holiday List 2024 Notification

Central Government Holiday List 2024: As of 2024, the Central Government Administrative Offices situated in Delhi/New Delhi are scheduled to observe the holidays outlined below, as per the Office Memorandum issued on July 3, 2023. Additionally, each staff member will be entitled to choose any two holidays from the restricted holidays listed in Annexure II.

For Central Government Administrative Offices located outside Delhi/New Delhi, the following holidays are mandatory, along with the option to select three holidays from the 12 specified optional holidays.

As per the Office Memorandum, "For offices in Delhi/New Delhi, any alterations to the dates of holidays related to Eid ul Fitr, Eid ul Adha, Muharram, and Eid-e-Milad may be declared by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, contingent upon the sighting of the Moon, following confirmation from the Government of NCT of Delhi (DCP, Special Branch, Delhi Police)."

In 2024, Diwali (Deepavali) is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2024 (Kartika 21). In certain States, it is customary to observe the occasion a day earlier, i.e., on "Naraka Chaturdasi Day." Consequently, there is no objection if a holiday for Diwali is observed on "Naraka Chaturdasi Day" (instead of Deepavali Day) in Central Government Offices within a State, provided that day alone is declared as a compulsory holiday for Diwali in the State Government offices.