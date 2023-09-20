Centre Advises Indian Nationals & Students in Canada to Exercise Caution

The Government of India has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada asking them to exercise caution due to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Canada over the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia.
The notification issued by the MEA read, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda.”
“Our High Commission/Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada,” the advisory further read.
The ministry also advised Indian students in particular to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant due to the deteriorating security environment in Canada.
“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident,” the advisory issued read.