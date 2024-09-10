Centre Appoints Six New Additional Solicitor Generals For Supreme Court

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor Generals (ASG) in the Supreme Court of India.
The distinguished appointees include S. Dwarakanath, Ms. Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P. Shankar, and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare). Each will serve as ASG for a term of three years, beginning from the date they assume office.
These esteemed senior advocates, known for their distinguished careers, are actively engaged in various high-profile cases before the Supreme Court. Their expertise encompasses a broad spectrum of legal fields, including constitutional, commercial, and corporate law.
The appointments are part of the Union Government’s efforts to enhance its legal representation and strengthen its team in the Supreme Court.