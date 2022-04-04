Centre Approves 27 Road Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

The Centre has approved 27 road projects in Arunachal Pradesh under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The road projects are aimed at improving road connectivity in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister and MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju confirmed the development of the state.

The new 27 road projects in the state that have been approved by the centre is estimated to cost around Rs 553 crore.

“These 27 road projects under CRIF with project cost of Rs 553.48 crore will provide a big boost to road development in the state,” union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The projects approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways include construction of road from Boa Sango to Neomi (14 km) in Kra Daadi district at Rs 20 crore, and extension and improvement of road from Seram to Bijari in East Siang district. It also includes construction of cement concrete pavement road in Mechuka township in Shi-Yomi district, bordering China.

@Narendramodi Govt. Thank you @nitin_gadkari Ji for the approval. These 27 Road projects under CRIF with project cost of ₹ 553.48 Cr will provide a big boost to Road Development in Arunachal Pradesh,” Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.