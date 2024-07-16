Centre Approves Justices N Kotiswar Singh, R Mahadevan For Supreme Court

Born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal, Manipur, Justice Singh is the son of (Late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who also served as the first Advocate General of Manipur and N Gomati Devi. Justice Singh initially practiced before the Supreme Court of India before moving to the Gauhati High Court, where he was designated a Senior Advocate in 2008. In 2011, he was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and became a permanent judge in 2012. He was appointed as a judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation in 2013 and later transferred back to the Gauhati High Court in 2018 before becoming the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.