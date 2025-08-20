Centre Approves Purchase of 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A Jets for IAF at Rs 62,000 Cr

In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence programme, the central government on Tuesday approved the procurement of 97 LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 62,000 crore. Defence sources said that the approval came during a high-level meeting and will allow Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to commence production immediately.

This is the second major order for the Mark 1A variant. The first, placed a few years ago, was for 83 aircraft worth approximately Rs 48,000 crore. With the new order, the total number of LCA Mark 1A jets for the Air Force will rise to 180, replacing the ageing MiG-21 fleet, which is being gradually phased out.

The Tejas Mark 1A programme enjoys strong support from the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters. Defence officials highlighted that the project will enhance indigenisation and provide business opportunities to hundreds of small and medium enterprises involved in defence manufacturing across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a consistent supporter of HAL, under whose leadership the company has secured orders for a range of indigenous aircraft, helicopters, and engines. The Prime Minister himself flew a trainer variant of the Tejas, becoming the first Indian PM to undertake a sortie in a combat aircraft. Sharing his experience on social media, he said:

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

The Tejas Mark 1A comes equipped with advanced avionics and radar systems, representing a significant upgrade over the initial batch of 40 jets supplied to the Air Force. Defence sources said that over 65% of the components in the new aircraft are of indigenous origin, underlining India’s growing self-reliance in aerospace technology.

Former Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had first announced plans to acquire 97 additional jets during a visit to Spain, signalling the Air Force’s intent to expand its indigenous fighter fleet.

Looking ahead, HAL is expected to receive further orders for over 200 LCA Mark 2 jets and a similar number of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These initiatives are in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India missions, reinforcing India’s push for self-reliance in defence and aerospace manufacturing.

