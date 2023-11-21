Centre Asks TV Channels to be Sensitive Over Reporting on Uttarkashi Incident

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to television channels to refrain from sensationalizing the ongoing rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi.
The ministry advised TV channels to ensure that the human-life-saving activities by various agencies are in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters, or equipment near or around the site of the operation.
Undertaking any live posts or videos from proximity to the tunnel site has also been restricted, according to the advisory.
The ministry said, “Various government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of 41 workers. The operation underway around the tunnel is extremely sensitive involving saving so many lives. Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels especially by placing cameras and other equipment at close proximity to the rescue operations site has the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations.”
The ministry also advised all TV channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter.
On the tenth day of the rescue operations at the tunnel collapse site, a significant milestone was achieved with the successful insertion of an endoscopy camera into the collapsed section. The first visuals of the trapped workers emerged as they communicated their well-being to the rescue teams. The rescue team initiated the process of laying a pipeline inside the Silkyara Tunnel and established communication with individual workers for health updates.