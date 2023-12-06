Centre Blocks 100 Websites Operating in Part-Time Job Frauds

The Central Government on Wednesday blocked 100 websites involved in facilitating organized investment related to economic crimes and task-based part-time job frauds.
According to an official statement by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), these websites were being operated by overseas actors and targets were mostly retired employees, women and unemployed youth looking for part time jobs.
This move comes after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), though its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), had identified and recommended over 100 websites involved in organized investment and task-based part-time job frauds.
According to official information, these frauds involve steps such as targeted digital advertisements which are launched on platforms like Google and Meta using keywords like “Ghar baithe job’ and “Ghar baithe kamayi kaise Karen”.
Further, the MHA stated that as a precautionary measure, it is advised to exercise due diligence before investing in any such very high commission paying online schemes sponsored over the internet.