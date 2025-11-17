Centre Clears Revised Ad Rate Structure, Announces 26% Increase for Print Media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced a major revision in government advertisement rates for print media, approving a 26% increase along with new premium slabs for colour advertisements and preferential placement.

Under the revised structure, the rate for black-and-white advertisements in newspapers with a circulation of one lakh copies has been increased from rupees 47.40 to rupees 59.68 per sq cm, marking a significant upward adjustment after several years.

The last revision in the Central Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) print advertisement rate card was implemented on January 9, 2019, following the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee, and remained in effect for three years.

To undertake a fresh assessment, the government formed the 9th Rate Structure Committee on November 11, 2021, headed by the Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser (I&B).

Over a series of meetings held between November 2021 and August 2023, the committee consulted key industry bodies representing publishers of all scales, including the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), All India Small Newspapers Association (AISNA) and Small-Medium-Big Newspapers Society (SMBNS).

The committee also reviewed economic indicators that directly affect print operations, such as inflation in newsprint prices, wage expenses, overall inflation trends, the increasing cost of imported newsprint and other processing expenses. Its final recommendations were submitted on September 23, 2023.

According to the ministry, the revised rates are designed to help stabilise the print media sector, which has been under severe pressure due to rising production costs and growing competition from digital platforms.

The new rates will apply to all government advertisements routed through the Central Bureau of Communication, the I&B Ministry’s primary agency for disseminating official publicity material across empanelled newspapers.

Officials noted that the rate increase will provide vital financial relief to publications, particularly small and medium newspapers, which depend heavily on government advertisements to sustain operations.

This support, they said, will help media houses deal with escalating costs and continue investing in credible journalism and grassroots reporting.

The ministry has also framed the move as part of a broader effort to recognise the role of print in a diversified media ecosystem.

