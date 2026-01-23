Centre Clears Rs 1,500 Crore Projects to Boost Inland Waterways, River Tourism

The Centre has approved projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore to strengthen inland waterways across India, with a strong focus on green mobility, cargo transport and river tourism. The decisions were taken at the third meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council held in Kochi, Kerala, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the Centre and states to push coordinated development of inland waterways, aimed at improving connectivity, reducing logistics costs and promoting eco-friendly transport. Special emphasis was placed on expanding cargo movement, passenger services and river-based tourism.

As part of the decisions, the council approved new inland waterway projects worth over Rs 900 crore. A major highlight for the Northeast was the clearance of more than Rs 500 crore for the construction of 85 new river jetties. These projects are expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, boost trade and strengthen river-dependent livelihoods.

In Assam, key infrastructure projects received approval, including a Rs 70 crore cruise terminal at Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar ghat and a Rs 144 crore approach road to the Bogibeel river port in Dibrugarh. These developments are expected to enhance both tourism and cargo movement in the Brahmaputra valley.

The meeting also saw the foundation stone being laid for inland waterway projects worth over Rs 150 crore in Kerala, including a slipway and river cruise jetties along the West Coast Canal (National Waterway-3).

Beyond the Northeast, several major projects were cleared across states. These include a Rs 150 crore Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) and cargo terminal on the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh, deployment of 10 hybrid electric vessels on the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir, construction of 25 new jetties on the Mahanadi in Odisha, and the rollout of river traffic and navigation systems in Maharashtra.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, inland waterways have emerged as a strategic pillar of India’s transport and logistics transformation. He highlighted that waterways help reduce road congestion, cut logistics costs and offer a more environmentally friendly mode of transport.

The council also reaffirmed government support under the Jalvahak cargo promotion scheme, under which up to 35 per cent of the total operating cost for cargo movement through inland waterways is reimbursed. The move is expected to encourage greater private sector participation in the sector.

Reviewing progress over the past decade, officials noted that cargo movement on national waterways has risen sharply, from 18 million tonnes in 2013–14 to 145.84 million tonnes in 2024–25. During the same period, the number of operational national waterways increased from just three to 32.

Senior officials from the Centre and state governments, leaders of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, state ministers and industry representatives attended the meeting. The projects approved are expected to give a fresh push to river-based transport, tourism and economic growth across the country in the coming years.

