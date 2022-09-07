Centre Extends Ceasefire Pact with NSCN (K) Niki Group for a Year

The Centre has extended the ceasefire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group, a break-away faction of the Naga insurgency group NSCN for another year.

A statement issued by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Wednesday read, “Ceasefire Agreement is in operation between Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group. It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2022 to 07.09.2023.”

The NSCN (K) Niki group is led by Niki Sumi against whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for allegedly killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015.

The ceasefire agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki has been in operation for a year since September 2021.

The government of India had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM have been inconclusive as the group has been insisting on a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government.