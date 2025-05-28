Centre Hikes MSP for 14 Kharif Crops for 2025-26, Highest Raise for Nigerseed

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. The move is aimed at ensuring remunerative prices to farmers and aligning with the government's continued commitment to agricultural welfare.

Among the crops, nigerseed has received the highest absolute increase in MSP, with a hike of Rs 820 per quintal over the previous year. This is followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal), and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

The Cabinet also approved hike in paddy MSP by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 for 2025-26 Kharif season, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The decision is consistent with the announcement made in the Union Budget 2018-19 to fix MSPs at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average cost of production. As per official estimates, the expected margins over the cost of production for farmers will be highest for Bajra at 63%, followed by Maize and Tur at 59% each, and Urad at 53%. For the remaining crops, the margin is estimated to be at least 50%.

The government has been promoting diversification in agriculture by encouraging the cultivation of pulses, oilseeds, and nutri-cereals (Shree Anna), offering higher MSPs to incentivize farmers to shift away from traditional cereal crops.

