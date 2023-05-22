Centre To Geo-Tag Drains Along Ganga To Prevent Solid Waste Discharge Into River

The Government announced that all drains carrying discharge from villages located on the banks of the Ganga River will be geo-tagged.
According to an official document, this decision is taken in a bid to prevent solid waste from flowing into the river. Thereafter, the information on the geo-tagged drains will be shared with urban local bodies, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and rural Swachh Bharat Mission (G) for initiating immediate action.
According to reports, in a meeting held last month, a senior official at National Mission For Clean Ganga (NMCG) informed that due to the construction of a tunnel at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, solid waste was being dumped along the banks of the Ganga. This in turn was causing an increase in solid waste pollution in the river water.
Further, he pointed out that there are many locations along the banks of the Ganga where solid waste is being dumped and as a result, the waste are flowing into the river water.