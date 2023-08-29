Centre to Slash Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices By Rs 200 From August 30

In a potential relief to consumers, the Centre is mooting a reduction in cooking gas cylinder prices from August 30. As per sources, the cost of cooking gas cylinders is likely to slashed by up to Rs 200 per cylinder.
Addressing media persons on the decision, Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that this is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women of the country on the occasion of Onam and Raksha Bandhan.
Anurag Thakur said, "The prices of the LPG gas cylinders for domestic use have been brought down by Rs 200 per cylinder for each and every user. At the same time, 75 lakh new gas connections will be given under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana."
Earlier, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made a revision of price for commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged. This adjustment included a significant drop of Rs 99.75 for commercial 19 kilogram LPG gas cylinders, implemented from August 1.
As a result, the retail selling price of 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi currently stands at Rs 1,680.
Meanwhile, the price of domestic use 14.2 kilogram LPG cooking gas cylinders remained unchanged since March 1 this year. In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50, after two hikes in May.
The prices for non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders are at Rs 1,103, Rs 1,129, Rs 1,102.50 and Rs 1,118.50 in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai respectively.
The monthly price revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinder take place on the first day of each month. State-run OMCs general adjust LPG prices on the first of every month and the prices vary among states due to local taxes and regulations.