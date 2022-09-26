Centre Withdraws Incentives Of AIS Officers For Posting In Northeast India

The central government has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the Northeast region, said the Ministry of Personnel order.

The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23. These officers belong to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres.

"The Government, after review of the various incentives/Special Allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the North Eastern Region, has decided that the incentives/Special Allowances granted be withdrawn with immediate effect," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notification.

(With inputs from ANI)