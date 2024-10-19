Champai Soren, Sita Soren Among Key Candidates in BJP’s Jharkhand List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding a total of 66 candidates.
Among the notable names, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will contest from his stronghold in Saraikela, while Sita Soren, sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is set to contest from the Jamtara constituency, previously held by her father-in-law and JMM chief, Shibu Soren. BJP state chief Babulal Marandi will run from Dhanwar, and JMM defector Lobin Hembrom is contesting from Borio.
Hembrom, who recently joined the BJP after a rebellion during the JMM's floor test, has been granted a ticket by the party. Additionally, Champai Soren's son, Babulal Soren, will represent the party in Ghatshila, while Meera Munda, wife of former Union Minister Arjun Munda, will contest from Potka. Former Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat has also been fielded from the Gumla (ST) seat.
Other significant candidates include Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa and Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur. Congress turncoat Manju Devi, who joined the BJP just this week, has received a ticket for the Jamua seat.
On the previous day, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unveiled its seat-sharing arrangement for the elections. According to this agreement, the BJP will contest 68 seats, while the AJSU Party will field candidates in 10 constituencies, JD(U) will contest in 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) will have 1 candidate.
The filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies, set to vote in the first phase on November 13, began on Friday and will continue until October 25.
In the 2019 elections, the JMM-led alliance secured 47 seats in the state assembly, with the JMM claiming 30 seats and Congress winning 16. The BJP won 25 seats, while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) secured 3, and the AJSU Party claimed 2 seats. CPI-ML, NCP, and independent candidates each won 1 seat.
Currently, the Jharkhand assembly has 74 members, with the JMM-led ruling alliance holding 44 seats. Notably, two JMM legislators, Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi, are now members of Parliament. Sita Soren, who was the Jamtara legislator, resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. Borio MLA Lobin Hembrom has also been disqualified under the anti-defection law.
The BJP's representation has decreased to 23 members, following the departure of two of its MLAs—Dhulu Mahto from Baghmara and Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribag—who are now serving as MPs. Mandu MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel switched to Congress before the Lok Sabha elections and was subsequently disqualified under the anti-defection law.
As the elections approach, a total of 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, along with 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens aged over 85, are eligible to cast their votes in the forthcoming elections.